South Fulton says USPS recognizing zip codes ‘solidifies our identity’

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Soon more South Fulton residents will be able to write their city on letters and packages.

The U.S. Postal Service will begin recognizing five South Fulton zip codes as being in the city, according to a news release from the city.

Five of the nine South Fulton zip codes — 30311, 30331, 30336, 30337 and 30349 — are now recognized as being in the city. The remaining zip codes — 30213, 30268, 30291 and 30296 — haven’t been transferred, says the city, because of “duplicate post office box numbers and street names, both of which could cause sorting or delivery efforts, according to the postal service.”

Before this change, many residents were listed as living in neighboring cities instead of South Fulton.

Lisse Garrett, USPS acting Atlanta district manager, said in the announcement that it is crucial zip codes match cities because it makes mail service more efficient. For example, there may be similar street names in different parts of a city and a parcel addressed through a central post office zip code could be incorrectly routed.

The address adjustments take effect March 16.

South Fulton incorporated on May 1, 2017. That move put nearly all land in Fulton County land within the boundaries of a city, drastically changing county services but also giving residents another layer of government to fix their issues.

Considering all that work to incorporate, that’s why the city is lauding this mail move as a triumph of branding.

“This is great news because it solidifies our identity and moves us forward as a city,” said Mayor Bill Edwards.”

