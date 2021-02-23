South Fulton says USPS recognizing zip codes ‘solidifies our identity’

The U.S. Postal Service will begin recognizing five South Fulton zip codes as being in the city, according to a news release from the city.

Five of the nine South Fulton zip codes — 30311, 30331, 30336, 30337 and 30349 — are now recognized as being in the city. The remaining zip codes — 30213, 30268, 30291 and 30296 — haven’t been transferred, says the city, because of “duplicate post office box numbers and street names, both of which could cause sorting or delivery efforts, according to the postal service.”