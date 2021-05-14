South Fulton hosting teen summer job fair Saturday

The event — organized by City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis and Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. — will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Welcome All Park Multipurpose Facility in South Fulton, according to a news release from the city.

“We are excited to partner with Fulton County to provide an opportunity for local teens to find employment while they are out of school for the summer,” Willis said in a news release.