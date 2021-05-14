South Fulton hosting teen summer job fair Saturday

Elected leaders in southern Fulton County have arranged a summer teen hiring fair for Saturday.
The event — organized by City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis and Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. — will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Welcome All Park Multipurpose Facility in South Fulton, according to a news release from the city.
“We are excited to partner with Fulton County to provide an opportunity for local teens to find employment while they are out of school for the summer,” Willis said in a news release.
The WorkSource Fulton Mobile Career Center will be parked there to help teens sign up for the county’s virtual work readiness program. The five-week Career Compass Academy gives people from age 14 to 24 workplace skills. Teen job seekers will have the chance to interview with employers.
Arrington’s office wrote in a press release that representatives from the Fulton County Board of Health will also be there offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and to schedule vaccination appointments. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the health board at any of three phone numbers (404-613-8150, 404-612-6428 or 404-612-6333) from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All attendees are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks due to COVID-19, and the hiring fair “will adhere to social distancing guidelines.”
Those interested can register for the hiring fair at www.2021sthf.eventbrite.com.
