Metro Atlanta

South DeKalb transit hub gets $25 million grant

MARTA has been awarded $25 million for the South DeKalb Transit Hub, shown here in a rendering. It is scheduled to open in 2026.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA has been awarded $25 million for the South DeKalb Transit Hub, shown here in a rendering. It is scheduled to open in 2026.
By
47 minutes ago

MARTA has received a $25 million federal grant to help fund a transit hub in south DeKalb.

The Federal Transit Administration grant, announced this week, will cover two-thirds of the costs to build a hub next to the Gallery at South DeKalb on Candler Road.

“This support from the FTA underscores the importance and long-term economic impacts of improving and expanding transit infrastructure and highlights the vital role MARTA continues to play in keeping this region connected and growing,” MARTA Board Chair Katie Powers said in a statement.

The hub will serve as a transfer station for the Candler Road, Rainbow Way, Flat Shoals and Boulevard/Tilson Road bus routes. It will also feature park-and-ride availability.

MARTA, DeKalb County, Atlanta and the FTA have been studying transit services in south DeKalb for many years. The county’s transit master plan, approved in 2019, called for improved connections between existing bus routes and said a hub at the Gallery at South DeKalb could improve residents’ access to jobs.

ExploreNew DeKalb County transit plan may include tax hike, rail expansion

The full project is expected to cost $37.5 million. What isn’t covered by the grant will be paid for from MARTA’s capital budget.

“We are grateful for our partnership with CEO Greenwood, MARTA and the FTA who are working diligently to bring this much-needed project to reality,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement. “The South DeKalb Transit Hub will enhance transit connectivity to employment opportunities and other resources throughout metro Atlanta.”

MARTA is currently studying several potential new bus rapid transit routes, one of which would connect with the South DeKalb Transit Hub. The scenario calls for a route that would travel from Atlanta along Interstate-20 to the hub, before continuing down I-20 to Stonecrest.

Rapid bus lines travel along exclusive bus lanes and take fewer stops than typical routes, making them a speedier. BRT is one of the options, along with light and heavy rail, that’s been proposed to improve transit in south DeKalb.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’

Credit: AP PH

CNN plans to lay off 100 employees as network focuses on digital
2h ago

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship
2h ago

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing
The Latest

Credit: AJC

Henry County considering doubling impact fees on new homes
Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Still hot but more bearable with drier air
Featured

Credit: AP

How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs
Avoid boredom with this guide to playing board games in metro Atlanta