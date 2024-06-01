Metro Atlanta

Social media fury erupts as Atlanta water outage drags on

A water main break is seen at the corner of the corner of 11th Street and West Peachtree Street, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Atlanta. A water main that ruptured, causing thousands to lose access to water around Atlanta, was repaired Saturday morning but water may take several hours to be restored. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A water main break is seen at the corner of the corner of 11th Street and West Peachtree Street, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Atlanta. A water main that ruptured, causing thousands to lose access to water around Atlanta, was repaired Saturday morning but water may take several hours to be restored. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

As much of the city waits for water service to return after a rupture near Downtown Atlanta on Friday, residents are venting their frustrations on social media.

City officials’ communication — or lack thereof — has drawn most of the criticism after Atlantans woke up without both water and any new updates on its restoration.

About 12 hours passed without any additional information, until the City of Atlanta shared on Instagram that repairs on the break near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard had been completed. The post was later deleted, adding to the confusion.

Mayor Andre Dickens made his first statement around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, posting on X, formerly Twitter, to say the city was dealing with two major breaks. Many users responded to him to say the update was insufficient.

Dickens has since sent a message to residents through the city’s emergency notification system.

“We know this is impacting your businesses and weekend plans, and have mobilized all city resources to fix this issue ASAP,” he said. “Thank you for your patience and please continue to follow updates on our website and social media channels.”

DWM also sent a message through the emergency text line.

Several elected officials have acknowledged problems with the city’s responsiveness.

City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari said more timely updates are needed. She offered the first apology from an elected official about the delays.

City Councilman Amir Farokhi was also critical of the city’s response, posting on X that residents “deserve better.”

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

