Social media fury erupts as Atlanta water outage drags on

As much of the city waits for water service to return after a rupture near Downtown Atlanta on Friday, residents are venting their frustrations on social media.

City officials’ communication — or lack thereof — has drawn most of the criticism after Atlantans woke up without both water and any new updates on its restoration.

About 12 hours passed without any additional information, until the City of Atlanta shared on Instagram that repairs on the break near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard had been completed. The post was later deleted, adding to the confusion.

I saw this IG post and was trying to get further information, it is bewildering that there are no further updates from the city via any of its socials. Citizens should not have to scrape the internet to get updates on this. Massive comms failure on the part of @CityofAtlanta — chris chambers. (@ofchambers) June 1, 2024

Mayor Andre Dickens made his first statement around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, posting on X, formerly Twitter, to say the city was dealing with two major breaks. Many users responded to him to say the update was insufficient.

This isn’t an update. It’s the same information from last night. https://t.co/qBeST5phBu — . (@SierraMBe) June 1, 2024

This has been a disaster from a leadership standpoint.

People understand pipes break but your silence on updating the people is unacceptable. Please do better — Patrick D (@Patrick49012564) June 1, 2024

Dickens has since sent a message to residents through the city’s emergency notification system.

“We know this is impacting your businesses and weekend plans, and have mobilized all city resources to fix this issue ASAP,” he said. “Thank you for your patience and please continue to follow updates on our website and social media channels.”

DWM also sent a message through the emergency text line.

Someone finally activated the emergency system to notify Atlanta about the boil water notice. Over 24 hours after the event began. pic.twitter.com/IWW05VTWx3 — Trista McGlamery (@tristamac) June 1, 2024

Several elected officials have acknowledged problems with the city’s responsiveness.

City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari said more timely updates are needed. She offered the first apology from an elected official about the delays.

🚨 WATER UPDATE - BOIL WATER ADVISORY STILL IN EFFECT 🚨

Update from @atlwatershed. I sincerely apologize for all of the lapses in communication over the last 24 hrs. I will continue to strive for timely and factual updates as the city continues to restore water access citywide. pic.twitter.com/ySqOyGgwTo — Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari (@LilianaforATL) June 1, 2024

City Councilman Amir Farokhi was also critical of the city’s response, posting on X that residents “deserve better.”