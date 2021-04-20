Smyrna to offer free COVID-19 vaccines

The City of Smyrna is offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
The city is asking that anyone interested in being vaccinated sign up for an appointment at vaccines.smyrnaga.gov.
The city will administer vaccinations at the Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Cir SE on Friday’s from 1 to 4 p.m.
The city will also provide vaccines at another rotating location each week, a spokeswoman said.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. People who receive the first dose at one location can return to the same place for the second round, the spokeswoman said.