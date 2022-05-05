Smyrna to feature Harriet Tubman scholar at Juneteenth celebration dinner

Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of “She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman,” will discuss and sign copies of her book during the event which begins at 5:30 p.m. on June 17 at Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, in downtown Smyrna.

Tickets for the event are $15. Proceeds will benefit the foundations for Campbell and Griffin Middle Schools, a city statement said.