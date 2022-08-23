ajc logo
Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at airport

By AJC Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A triple shooting that left two dead began Monday not far from Colony Square in Atlanta, along a section of Peachtree Street known for its arts landmarks and tall office spires.

The woman suspected of the shootings was captured just over two hours later at Atlanta’s busy airport, nearly 13 miles to the south.

The first shootings were reported in a management office at the 1280 West condominium building on West Peachtree Street at 1:45 p.m. Police were then called to a second shooting site at 1100 Peachtree Street, less than a mile away, at 2:15 p.m.

Peachtree, West Peachtree and Spring streets run roughly north-south and parallel each other through the heart of Midtown. To the west are Georgia Tech and the I-75/85 Downtown Connector. To the east is Atlanta’s sprawling Piedmont Park.

The portion of Peachtree Street closed during the investigation on Monday is part of the fifth mile of the annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race course. Also nearby is the Woodruff Arts Center, site of the High Museum and home to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

