Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at airport

The woman suspected of the shootings was captured just over two hours later at Atlanta’s busy airport, nearly 13 miles to the south.

The first shootings were reported in a management office at the 1280 West condominium building on West Peachtree Street at 1:45 p.m. Police were then called to a second shooting site at 1100 Peachtree Street, less than a mile away, at 2:15 p.m.