SecureWorks to lay off 15% of employees

Atlanta-based company announces second round of layoffs in 2023

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News
By
45 minutes ago
X

An Atlanta-based cyber-security firm has announced its second set of layoffs this year.

SecureWorks will let go of about 15% of its current employees as part of cuts that will begin later this month, according to a federal filing by the company.

In the filing, dated Aug. 4, SecureWorks officials said their plan was to “rebalance investments… in alignment with the company’s current strategy and growth opportunities.”

In February, the company announced a cut of about 9% in its workforce, which officials at the time said totaled 2,149 people, according to TechCrunch.

The changes are aimed at focusing company efforts on more profitable products “to better position the company for continued growth” and higher profits in the future, according to the filing.

The payroll-slashing plan will cost about $14.2 million, much of that going to severance and other benefits for the departing employees. The plans were reported first by TechCrunch.

In the past fiscal year, SecureWorks had revenues of $463.5 million, down from $535.2 million in the previous fiscal year. During that fiscal year, the company reported a net loss of $40 million, or $0.47 per share.

In the first quarter of its current fiscal year, SecureWorks had revenues of $94.4 million, down from $121.1 million during the same quarter during the previous year.

During that most recent quarter, the company reported a net loss of $31.0 million, or $0.36 per share. During the same quarter a year earlier, SecureWorks reported a net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.26 per share.

SecureWorks stock ending the day’s trading at $6.90 a share, down a dime from earlier in the day. SecureWorks shares in the past year have traded as high as $11.25 share.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
9h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
11h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
11h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

From carriage racing to perjury, past presidents’ brushes with the law
1h ago
Judge rules against city in training center referendum deadline
5h ago
Atlanta celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with all-star concert
5h ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top