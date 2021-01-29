School buildings are safe, DeKalb principals say in pandemic video

In the 5-minute video, the district combines footage of its operations staff sanitizing rooms and surfaces alongside images of signs encouraging mask use. Southwest DeKalb High School principal Thomas Glanton said in the video released on Thursday that staff members will be safe indoors as the district addresses “all of your concerns.”

“Make sure that you always wear your mask,” Glanton said. “Always wash your hands.”