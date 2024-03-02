Metro Atlanta

SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Temps rising through weekend with incoming warm air

In the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with Atlanta expecting to reach a high of 66 degrees Saturday.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

In the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with Atlanta expecting to reach a high of 66 degrees Saturday.
By
56 minutes ago

A much warmer and drier weekend is in the forecast after metro Atlanta gets past some showers early Saturday morning.

Overnight showers will turn scattered as daybreak nears, and most of the rain is expected to move east of the metro between 5 and 7 a.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. The average morning low for this time of year is 42 degrees and Saturday’s low is projected to be 44 degrees around sunrise.

After the showers move past North Georgia, overcast conditions will build. Cloud coverage will be at its peak between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., before dissipating some around 3 p.m., according to Kramlich.

“We’re going to keep around the clouds for most of the day,” Kramlich added.

In the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with Atlanta expecting to reach a high of 66 degrees. Some sunshine is forecasted, but conditions will remain mostly cloudy

“Warmer air starts to make its appearance and it will stick around through most of the weekend,” Kramlich said, adding that the warm air is moving into the state from the west.

More sunshine is anticipated Sunday, and afternoon highs will return to the 70s in North Georgia. The day will be a mix of sun and clouds and there is a slight chance of rain, particularly overnight and during the early afternoon hours.

Showers are expected starting Tuesday, when Kramlich said moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will return to Georgia. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will hit the state until at least Friday.

Five-day forecast, March 2, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Lawyers make final pitches in Willis disqualification showdown2h ago

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta ahead of state primary
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

First lady Jill Biden visits Atlanta to launch ‘Women for Biden’ initiative
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Dickens ramps up pressure on Microsoft to act on 90-acre Westside site
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJ

Atlanta attorney awarded American Bar Association’s highest honor
10h ago
City seeks public input for long-term development plan
11h ago
Cobb approves $26M for sheriff’s office renovations
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals