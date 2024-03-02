SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Temps rising through weekend with incoming warm air

“We’re going to keep around the clouds for most of the day,” Kramlich added.

In the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s, with Atlanta expecting to reach a high of 66 degrees. Some sunshine is forecasted, but conditions will remain mostly cloudy

“Warmer air starts to make its appearance and it will stick around through most of the weekend,” Kramlich said, adding that the warm air is moving into the state from the west.

More sunshine is anticipated Sunday, and afternoon highs will return to the 70s in North Georgia. The day will be a mix of sun and clouds and there is a slight chance of rain, particularly overnight and during the early afternoon hours.

Showers are expected starting Tuesday, when Kramlich said moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will return to Georgia. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will hit the state until at least Friday.

