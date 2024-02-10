SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly gray skies, showers in the evening

Expect a mostly cloudy day in metro Atlanta on Saturday, but that’s not to say that showers aren’t coming.
Temperatures will be mild and overnight lows will only drop to the mid-50s as skies remain overcast. A high of 68 degrees is projected by the afternoon.
Rain only arrives in metro Atlanta in the evening, but showers reach far North Georgia around 4 p.m. ahead of a cold front, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. That cold front will drop into North Georgia around 8 p.m., causing isolated showers to pop up around parts of the metro. There is only a 30% chance of rain during the evening hours.
The downpour will halt around 10 p.m., and then return early Sunday morning as the cold front continues moving south. Rainfall will turn heavy around sunrise and then lighten around noon.
“The bulk of the heavy rain doesn’t arrive until late morning toward midday on Sunday,” according to Nitz.
Afternoon highs will be similar to Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s. Lows will also remain mild.
Widespread heavy showers return around 7 p.m. in parts of North and central Georgia. The rain moves out overnight and another line of storms pick up early Monday morning. There is a Level 2 threat for heavy storms for parts south of Atlanta and into South Georgia.
“That’s for Monday, so we have time to watch this system evolve,” Nitz said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
