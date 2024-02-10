SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly gray skies, showers in the evening

Expect a mostly cloudy day in metro Atlanta on Saturday, but that’s not to say that showers aren’t coming.

Temperatures will be mild and overnight lows will only drop to the mid-50s as skies remain overcast. A high of 68 degrees is projected by the afternoon.

Rain only arrives in metro Atlanta in the evening, but showers reach far North Georgia around 4 p.m. ahead of a cold front, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. That cold front will drop into North Georgia around 8 p.m., causing isolated showers to pop up around parts of the metro. There is only a 30% chance of rain during the evening hours.