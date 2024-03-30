Metro Atlanta

SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Lots of sunshine, temps climbing above average

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
46 minutes ago

Sunshine and warm temperatures are making their way into North Georgia this weekend.

Saturday morning with start cool and with a few clouds, but the low will still be 2 degrees above average, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. It will be 50 degrees in Atlanta as the sun starts to rise.

Winds will be coming from the southwest, causing temperatures to increase into the high 70s and low 80s for the next few days, according to Nitz. There will be an afternoon high of 77 degrees on Saturday. The average for this time of year is 69.

“Lots of sunshine as we head through the day,” Nitz stated.

If you’re up for one of the sunrise services on Easter Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Temperatures will then climb into the low 80s by the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but there will be a few more clouds.

Monday will be another warm day as afternoon highs reach 81 degrees. Nitz said it will be a mostly cloudy day.

Showers return Tuesday and temperatures drop back into the low 60s by Wednesday as the rain continues.

Showers are expected to hit North Georgia around 8 p.m. Tuesday ahead of a cold front. The rain will move into Metro Atlanta overnight and continue during the morning hours on Wednesday.

“Strong and potentially some isolated severe storms imbedded within this line,” Nitz said Friday afternoon. “We’re talking five, four days away, so obviously we’re going to be finetuning this forecast both for the precise timeline but also the intensity of these storms.”

Five-day forecast, March 30, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

