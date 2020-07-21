Sandy Springs to hold public hearings on property tax increase

Residents’ tax bills reflect taxes levied on the assessed value of their property and could be reduced by a homestead tax exemption, the amount removed from the assessed value of a home, or other exemptions.

Sandy Springs estimates that property with a fair market value of $300,000 and a homestead exemption would see a tax increase of about $1.35 under the proposal. For property of the same value without a homestead exemption, the tax increase would be $5.40.

Residents can comment on the increase in property taxes during three public hearings by teleconference in August. They will be held at 7:30 a.m., Aug. 4; 6 p.m., Aug. 4 and 4 p.m. Aug. 11. To join the teleconference: http://spr.gs/spe8112020