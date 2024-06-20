Sandy Springs takes Juneteenth celebration to new heights

Councilwoman Dr. Melody Kelley led the team that organized the event, which was eight months in the making, she said.

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

An emotionally stirring performance by Namari dancers to Aretha Franklin’s “Mary, Don’t You Weep” opened a nearly 90-minute show. A joyful celebration dance by performers from Namari and New Manchester High School in Douglasville brought it to a close, while artist Dakoro Edwards painted an image of a forearm reaching to the sky and the words “Keep Love.”

In addition to African dance, the show included spoken word by poet Georgia Me, songs by the Lynwood Park Community Choir of Brookhaven, and audience participation in a rendition of the song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” led by Dr. Justin Barbour.

Dr. Sabin Strickland, pastor of Pleasant Hill Church in Roswell, which was founded by enslaved brothers in 1847, spoke on the struggles of enslavement. And Sandy Springs resident Tharon Johnson spoke on emancipation.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the celebration was “a great example of unity.”

She and Paul presented proclamations recognizing the young dancers as well as artists who created digital art under the guidance of artist PeQue Brown. Their digital artwork was displayed throughout the lobby of Byers Theatre.

Following the musical event, crowds flowed onto the city green where DJ music played and more than 20 vendors offered food, face painting, and more.

“It would not be hyperbolic to call last night historic,” Kelley said. “My keenest observation is that we are truly a vibrant, talented and wonderfully diverse community. I am proud to call Sandy Springs home and I can’t wait for next year’s event.”