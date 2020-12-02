Sandy Springs spotlights its holiday parade with a twist this year

The second annual Sparkle Sandy Springs Holiday Parade will take place with a twist this year. Instead of a traditional parade, spectators will drive through the City Springs neighborhood to see holiday floats, ornaments, live music and perhaps city officials dressed as Santa’s helpers.
“We want to create some level of holiday spirit,” Mayor Rusty Paul said during a Tuesday meeting. “Tragically, the COVID pandemic has forced us to rethink, not cancel but rethink, how we’re going to do this, this year.”
The 2020 Sparkle Sandy Springs Holiday Parade will be held 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
The drive-through event includes a village with six-foot-tall wooden houses painted in holiday themes by local businesses and civic organizations, a Christmas tree and a menorah. And although no pedestrian traffic is allowed, a city statement said there will be opportunities for photos.
The holiday display will be up through Jan. 1.
Vehicles can line up for Sunday’s parade at the corner of Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive. The parade line is scheduled to close at 7:45 p.m.
Road closures will begin Friday. Visit the city website for more information.