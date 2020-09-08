Sandy Springs sets stage for Performing Arts Center 2021

“We thought we could do an outdoor concert series,” she said. “The environment has been changing constantly. We now know we can’t bring back large groups before the end of the year.”

The City Springs Theatre Company will host virtual performances from the Performing Arts Center stage. Ticketholders receive a passcode before the streamed musical events. Upcoming shows include, “Give our Regards to Broadway” Sept. 24-27, “Broadway in Reveu," Oct. 22-25 and “Sentimental Journey” Nov. 19-22. For more information visit the City Springs Theatre Company website.

An outdoor holiday event, Sparkle Sandy Springs holiday village of wooden houses, some six feet tall, peppered around the City Springs campus is set to take place in December. Kraun said, the event will allow families and small groups to be spaced apart as they view the houses.

Sandy Springs took over the Heritage Park venues last spring when Heritage Sandy Springs, the nonprofit which managed the facility, asked to be released from its operating agreement. The city has always owned the building.