Sandy Springs seeks nonprofits who can help residents using new CARES funding

The city will provide a total of $220,000 for a new “COVID-19 Grant Program” and will open a request for proposals on Wednesday from organizations that assist residents.

The monies offered by the city will come from $4.5 million that Sandy Springs received as part of CARES funding allocated by Fulton County — the money is part of the allotment of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding Fulton received.