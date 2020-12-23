Sandy Springs seeks nonprofits who can help residents using new CARES funding

Nonprofit organizations in Sandy Springs will have an opportunity to apply for funds through a new program intended to bring help to residents struggling in the pandemic.
The city will provide a total of $220,000 for a new “COVID-19 Grant Program” and will open a request for proposals on Wednesday from organizations that assist residents.
The monies offered by the city will come from $4.5 million that Sandy Springs received as part of CARES funding allocated by Fulton County — the money is part of the allotment of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding Fulton received.
Communications Director Sharon Kraun said she expects that some smaller nonprofits will apply for the new grant although all charities are welcome, she said.
In November, larger nonprofits such as the Community Assistance Center, Los Ninos Primeros and Sandy Springs Mission collectively received more than $630,000 from the city through a Community Development Block Grant program.
Criteria for the new grant requires that the applying nonprofit provide services to the community that directly relate to issues brought on by the pandemic, a statement said. In addition, the entity must serve low to moderate income populations and have good financial reports.
Complete information will appear in the business section of the Sandy Springs website on Wednesday under the procurement tab, Kraun said.