Sandy Springs preparing vaccination sites

Setting up vaccination sites are part of a disaster preparedness plan that the city has spent years re-tooling and evolving, Kraun said. Sandy Springs officials informed Fulton County and the state in February, before the full onset of the pandemic, that the city was interested in setting up vaccine sites.

“Once we heard the word ‘pandemic’ we said, ‘If there is a vaccine what do we need to be doing,” Kraun said. “If the state asked us tomorrow to stand-up a point of dispensing and help (administer the vaccine) we could do it.”