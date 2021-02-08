Sandy Springs plans for safe reopening of Performing Arts Center

The mayor discussed reopening the City Springs arts and government complex during a City Council meeting Tuesday.

The city plans to make an announcement in April on a grand reopening and schedule of events if reports show there’s a continued increase in the numbers of people who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a decline in new cases of the disease, officials said.

“We’re optimistic but also being cautious,” Communications Director Sharon Kraun told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s such a pent-up demand for entertainment. Artists want to get back to work.”

Kraun said city officials saw the public’s desire for a return to entertainment in December when about 1,000 cars filled with multiple people came out for the Sparkle Sandy Springs Holiday Parade.