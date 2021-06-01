Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center announces lineup and membership program

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center is reopening with a booked lineup of music and comedy events through next summer.
Artists slated to perform in the coming months include Air Supply, En Vogue, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, actor/comedians Paul Reiser and Kevin Nealon, as well as The Peking Acrobats.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday. Ticket for members of the Performing Arts Center were available last week.
The city recently started a membership program to help pay for nationally-recognized entertainers and productions at the arts center. During a May City Council meeting, Mayor Rusty Paul said membership proceeds will provide the city with a base of revenue to offset the difference between ticket sales and the cost of putting on the event.
Membership levels are $100, $500, $2,500 and $5,000 and can include access to events other than those on the Performing Arts Center main stage, Byers Theatre. Depending on the membership level, an arts center member can attend special meet-and-greet events with artists, get backstage tours, buy tickets in advance, receive additional tickets or 10% discounts, and other amenities.
Performing Arts Center memberships don’t apply to City Springs Theatre Company which stages musical theater productions at the venue.
Shaun Albrechtson, executive director of Create Sandy Springs, the entity that manages programming at the City Springs venues, said the memberships are intended to distinguish the Performing Arts Center performances from City Springs Theatre Company productions.
During the pandemic City Springs Theater Company performed virtual musical productions but will return to live performances at the Performing Arts Center in July with “Into the Woods.” That show will be followed by “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music” in September.