Sandy Springs passes formal face mask law

Cecily Ross, owner of the boutique Veronica’s Attic, said Wednesday that she’s asked shoppers to wear masks for three months but some leave their nose exposed.

“We do kindly ask you to pull up your mask,” she said. “If they say no, we still love you, but you do have to leave my store.”

Tom Mahaffey, president of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, said he expects most businesses to follow the city’s lead and require masks.

“Most people wear masks already,” he said, adding that the organization supports the city’s decision.

Council members did not discuss how the new law will be enforced. Police Chief Ken DeSimone has said police will not approach people not wearing face masks in places where they are required unless they become unruly and police are called.

On Thursday, local businesses had not reported any incidents with customers since the initial order went into effect, police spokesman Sal Ortega said.