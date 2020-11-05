Sandy Springs moves to send positive message on diversity and inclusion

During a presentation to City Council, Kraun said participants want more diversity in city leadership and programming as a part of all types of city events, ranging from the citizens police academy to entertainment at the Performing Arts Center.

Kraun said the city will connect with underserved neighborhoods through programs such as Citizens and Patrol, and the citizens police academy. There’s also a plan to build a network of mentors for women and minorities to highlight the diversity of businesses in Sandy Springs, she said.

Later in the meeting, Paul pointed out a step the city has taken with recent appointments on the Sandy Springs Development Authority board. Following the upcoming appointment of local businessman Ed Ukaonu, 43% of the board’s members will be minorities, Paul said.

“I think it sends a great signal to our community that we are taking seriously not only diversity of community but the inclusion as well,” Paul said.