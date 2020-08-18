Sandy Springs issues mask mandate

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul issued a mandate, Tuesday, calling on individuals to wear masks in public buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Paul’s directive follows an executive order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday that allows local governments to require that masks be worn in private businesses if the owner consents.
Sandy Springs Communications Director Sharon Kraun said the city mask mandate is not meant to be punitive. Violators of the mandate will receive a warning.
“It’s not meant to collect fines or arrest people,” she said. “It’s meant to encourage people to do what they need to do to protect people during COVID.”
Paul said in a statement that masks could help prevent the city closures that took place earlier in the year.
“… It will help prevent more restrictive local measures that could involve closing businesses, schools, youth sports, and other important activities to bring the spread of the virus under control,” Paul said. “It is a minor inconvenience that has a profound impact on our individual as well as economic health.”
The mask mandate does not include outdoor activities such as walking or jogging where people maintain six feet social distance, Kraun added.