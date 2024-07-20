Metro Atlanta

Sandy Springs hires former councilman as new economic development director

Chris Burnett will oversee all of Sandy Springs redevelopment projects and implement the city’s economic development plan. Burnett, who has lived in Sandy Springs for 35 years, served on city council from 2016-2021. Courtesy City of Sandy Springs

Credit: Courtesy City of Sandy Springs

Credit: Courtesy City of Sandy Springs

By
17 minutes ago

Sandy Springs has hired a former city councilman as the new director of Economic Development.

Chris Burnett will oversee all of Sandy Springs redevelopment projects and implement the city’s economic development plan. Burnett, who has lived in Sandy Springs for 35 years, served on city council from 2016-2021.

Burnett has an extensive background in community banking, including having served as president and CEO at Eastside Bank & Trust, Horizon Bank and Cornerstone Bank, according to a statement from city officials.

He also served as president of the Bank of Sandy Springs after it was established in 2014, according to the city statement, and later managed assets for Florida-based SouthState Bank, which acquired the Bank of Sandy Springs.

Burnett replaces Caroline Kinchler.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team at Sandy Springs officially,” City Manager Eden Freeman said. “We’ve refocused our strategy on redevelopment versus new development and as we prioritize revitalization projects like the North End and City Springs Phase II, Chris’ expertise will be vital. His experience in banking sets us apart from other metro Atlanta destinations and his long involvement with the Sandy Springs business community will ensure he can hit the ground running.”

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

