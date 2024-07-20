Sandy Springs hires former councilman as new economic development director

Sandy Springs has hired a former city councilman as the new director of Economic Development.

Chris Burnett will oversee all of Sandy Springs redevelopment projects and implement the city’s economic development plan. Burnett, who has lived in Sandy Springs for 35 years, served on city council from 2016-2021.

Burnett has an extensive background in community banking, including having served as president and CEO at Eastside Bank & Trust, Horizon Bank and Cornerstone Bank, according to a statement from city officials.