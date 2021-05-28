Sandy Springs hires firm to design Veterans Memorial Park

People approaching the plaza from Mount Vernon Highway or Johnson Ferry Road would see green space with benches and an elevated sculpture in the center of the main park area. The central space would include monuments to veteran military personnel. Flowering trees, plants and artwork would also be placed throughout the park, according to the design.

Barge Design Solutions, which is based in Peachtree Corners, developed Sandy Springs’ Recreation and Parks System Comprehensive Plan in 2018 and was also the landscape architect for City Springs.

The Veterans Memorial Park space is moving closer to reality after years of controversy. In the mid-2010s, businesses that had operated for decades at the park space were forced to move. And last year Sandy Springs settled a dispute in Fulton County Superior Court with a company that rented billboards on the property.