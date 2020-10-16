Sandy Springs finalizes riverfront development plans

Final concepts on three Sandy Springs riverfront development locations will be shown during a virtual public meeting Oct. 26.
The city continues to seek public input on development plans for Morgan Falls, Roswell Road at Azalea Drive and Crooked Creek Park. The latest concepts were generated from residents' comments during a virtual open house in August for the Sandy Springs Riverfront Vision Plan, said Dan Coffer, a city spokesman.
Enhanced access to the Chattahoochee River is a priority of the plan produced by the North End Revitalization Task Force, a 14-member group that outlined an approach in 2018 to redeveloping the community with housing, shopping and green space connectivity.
Sandy Springs has plans underway for Crooked Creek Park, located in the panhandle of Sandy Springs near Holcomb Bridge Road. City Council approved a $157,000 contract last December to construct a mile-long pedestrian trail to the river. A circular pedestrian bridge similar to one on South Peachtree Creek Trail in Atlanta is shown in a current presentation on the city website.
Morgan Falls has existing park areas, green space, a pier and riverbank where residents are often seen fishing. Each site proposes an observation tower, additional trails and a more defined riverfront park space.
A residential development and new bridge along with river access and trails has been considered for the north end of Sandy Springs at Roswell Road and Azalea Drive.
Heath and Lineback engineering firm has been conducting a feasibility study on the sites to determine challenging topography areas, according to the city. Sandy Springs is also following Metropolitan River Protection Act guidelines, Coffer said.
The spokesman said that after the next input meeting the latest concept plans will be available on the city website. On a future date, city council will vote on which park location would be the first priority to develop, he said.