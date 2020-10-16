Sandy Springs finalizes riverfront development plans

The city continues to seek public input on development plans for Morgan Falls, Roswell Road at Azalea Drive and Crooked Creek Park. The latest concepts were generated from residents' comments during a virtual open house in August for the Sandy Springs Riverfront Vision Plan, said Dan Coffer, a city spokesman.

Enhanced access to the Chattahoochee River is a priority of the plan produced by the North End Revitalization Task Force, a 14-member group that outlined an approach in 2018 to redeveloping the community with housing, shopping and green space connectivity.