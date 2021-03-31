Sandy Springs environment, sustainability survey ends Thursday

A Sandy Springs online survey with questions on the importance of the local environment and sustainability continues through Thursday. Responses will help Sandy Springs shape a sustainability plan, city officials say.
Sandy Springs partnered with Georgia Tech’s’ Master of City and Regional Planning program for the survey, which targets residents, daily commuters and other visitors, business owners, shoppers and people who enjoy parks and recreation.
Survey questions range from respondents’ familiarity with sustainability to how much they value alternative modes of transportation, recycling and park space.
The city is also seeking to learn about lifestyle habits from food choices to possible volunteer projects with organizations like Habitat for Humanity. Survey questions about race and household income include a “Choose not to answer” response.
Sandy Springs is separately a part of Georgia Tech’s Georgia Smart Communities Challenge. The one-year project started last fall and focuses on improvements to MARTA service on bus routes 5 and 87 using a transit signal priority system that indicates whether a bus is running behind schedule and measures traffic congestion.
Mayor Rusty Paul said at the time that partnering with the university helps the city “stay on the cutting edge.”