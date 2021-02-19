Sandy Springs’ Big Trees Forest gets special designation

More than 100 forests across the U.S. are included in the Old-Growth Forest Network, a nonprofit established in 2011 to highlight healthy woodlands protected from commercial logging and accessible to the public, according to Old Growth Forest.

Big Trees’ 30 acres of forest has been protected from development since 1990 and holds at least 225 trees, Sandy Springs officials said. The forest, which was a cotton farm in the 1860s is located behind the North Fulton Service Center on Roswell Road. Fulton County deed 20 acres of the forest to Sandy Springs in 2006. The other 10 acres are owned by the state.