Roswell wants residents' feedback on riverfront park development

Roswell is asking residents for feedback on a new 22-acre waterfront park. The park land would be developed on the former Ace Sand property, located on Riverside Road between St. Andrew Catholic Church and Don White Memorial Park.
An online survey asks parkgoers questions such as what type of educational, recreational or entertainment events they would like to see at the park; if they would access the park by boat, bicycle, a car or on foot; and what kind of gym equipment is most desired on the fitness loop?
The survey is available through Oct. 31, according to the city.
The Ace Sand property is one of several in its Roswell River Parks Master Plan, which calls for development of city parks along the Chattahoochee, from Don White Park near the Ga. 400 overpass at Riverside Road south to Willeo Park near Willeo and Timber Ridge roads.
In April, Council members awarded a $295,000 design contract on the Ace Sand site to Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners of Atlanta.
The property was acquired by Roswell in 1999, a city statement said, and was leased to Ace Sand in order provide a source of revenue.
The master plan for the site includes a nearly 30-foot promenade along the riverbank and a floating dock that would serve as a temporary stage for concerts. The park would also have two picnic pavilions, a multi-purpose community building, an interactive stormwater garden for children, constructed wetlands and more.
The development cost is estimated to be $15 million.
The city survey on additional features at the park can be accessed here.
Other sites in the master plan include Don White Park and Don White Memorial Park, Azalea Park, Riverwalk Trail, Riverside Park, River Landing, Wells Tract, Garrard Landing and Willeo Park. The total cost to build out the master plan project is $35 million. Jeffrey Leatherman, Roswell’s director of recreation and parks, has said the Ace Sand site is the biggest expense because of the new building and the need to develop the property.