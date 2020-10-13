Roswell wants residents' feedback on riverfront park development

The property was acquired by Roswell in 1999, a city statement said, and was leased to Ace Sand in order provide a source of revenue.

The master plan for the site includes a nearly 30-foot promenade along the riverbank and a floating dock that would serve as a temporary stage for concerts. The park would also have two picnic pavilions, a multi-purpose community building, an interactive stormwater garden for children, constructed wetlands and more.

The development cost is estimated to be $15 million.

The city survey on additional features at the park can be accessed here.

Other sites in the master plan include Don White Park and Don White Memorial Park, Azalea Park, Riverwalk Trail, Riverside Park, River Landing, Wells Tract, Garrard Landing and Willeo Park. The total cost to build out the master plan project is $35 million. Jeffrey Leatherman, Roswell’s director of recreation and parks, has said the Ace Sand site is the biggest expense because of the new building and the need to develop the property.