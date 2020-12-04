Roswell to set-up movie drive-in at city hall

A pandemic was surely not on the mind of a popular movie elf who said, “Does somebody need a hug?”
This month, Roswell will screen the film featuring Buddy the human elf. City Hall parking lot will become a movie drive-in theater for the screening of “Elf” on Dec. 19.
The Paddy Wagon food truck will be open selling burgers and side orders as well a vendor with hot chocolate, cider, beer and wine, a city statement said.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
The film starts at 7 p.m. Vehicles will admitted from 5:30-6:30 p.m.