Roswell plans a return to pre-pandemic activities

Roswell will soon resume some activities halted by the pandemic. City meetings in which the public can attend will take place at City Hall in April. And special event permits will be issued again starting next month, according to a statement by Mayor Lori Henry.
Henry suspended the permits last year citing the public health emergency.
Last week, Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market manager Sherri Schreiner said the market was looking for a new venue because its usual home on City Hall grounds required a special event permit, which was not being issued.
Schreiner didn’t return calls Tuesday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution inquiring if the farmers market will try to return to City Hall after all.
When in-person city meetings resume in April, attendees will be required to wear masks and have temperatures checked, the statement said, adding that social distancing will also be enforced. During the pandemic, the meetings have been held via teleconference and streamed online.
Henry said lower numbers of new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Fulton County Health Department led to her decision.
New cases in Roswell have decreased nearly 50% since January, according to a county epidemiology report.
“While I am heartened by the decrease in COVID cases and all the numbers we are seeing now, it is still important to have (recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) public health and safety guidelines in place to protect our residents, visitors, and staff,” Henry said.