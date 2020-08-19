Roswell joins other cities requiring face masks

Roswell announced Wednesday that face masks are required to be worn inside city buildings, effective immediately.
Mayor Lori Henry issued the directive through executive order. A vote was not needed by City Council. Roswell joins Clayton County and suburban cities Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Smyrna, which announced face mask requirements this week.
The governments took the step of requiring masks after Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Saturday that empowers many Georgia cities and counties to impose face covering requirements to combat the coronavirus.
Roswell’s directive will mandate face masks inside municipal buildings and recreation centers. A city statement said face coverings are not required in city parks where visitors have space for social distancing.
“I know when the Roswell community works together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and see our numbers fall,” Henry said in the statement.