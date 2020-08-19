Sandy Springs weighs how to enforce face mask law

Paul said caution is needed in policing a face mask law. “The emotion around this issue is very intense,” he said. “The last thing you’d want to do is put your officers in the middle of an emotional confrontation.

City Council plans to replace Paul’s order with a formal ordinance at a special called meeting Thursday.

Business owners contacted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday were supportive of the face mask requirement.

“When I read about the mandate, I could’ve danced for joy,” said Cecily Ross, owner of Veronica’s Attic boutique. “I personally do not go into a store unless they mandate masks. At the end of the day, we want to get kids back into school and we want to get on with normal life. The quicker we wear masks, the quicker we can do that.”

Susan Jasko, a manager at Trader Joe’s in Sandy Spring’s, said the store requires masks and provides them at the entrance. Exceptions are made for customers with a medical condition in which a face covering could be harmful, she said.

“Trader Joe’s nationally is requiring face masks,” Jasko added. “We have a sign at the front door and crew members greet customers with hand sanitizer.”

Paul’s directive requires businesses opting out of requiring face coverings to post a notice saying “Masks Not Required,” but City Councilman Tibby DeJulio suggested stronger language.

“Masks not required against the advice of the city of Sandy Springs or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” DeJulio offered.