Roswell investigating officers’ inappropriate remarks

The Roswell Police Department is investigating inappropriate comments by two officers, believed to be about killing children.
The officers were captured on dashcam audio in March during a criminal investigation and are no longer on active duty, according to a city statement.
The police department did not provide full details following inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution but sent a statement that said: “Upon hearing of this audio, Police Chief James Conroy immediately ordered an internal investigation into the matter.”
The statement did not name the two officers involved.
One officer “separated” from the department but was not fired, the statement said. The other officer is on administrative leave.
An Atlanta News First report aired audio from the incident in which an officer is heard saying: “I’m going to start blowing holes in kids.”
A second officer laughs after saying: “And not in a sexual way?”
The first officer responded: “If I’m blowing holes in people, you best believe I’m getting my (inaudible) off.”
Roswell’s statement to the AJC said: “This type of behavior is not representative nor tolerated in the Roswell Police Department, and the city of Roswell expects its officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak