Metro Atlanta

Roswell investigating officers’ inappropriate remarks

The officers who were captured on dashcam audio are no longer on active duty, according to a city statement.(Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The officers who were captured on dashcam audio are no longer on active duty, according to a city statement.(Dreamstime/TNS)
By
48 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department is investigating inappropriate comments by two officers, believed to be about killing children.

The officers were captured on dashcam audio in March during a criminal investigation and are no longer on active duty, according to a city statement.

The police department did not provide full details following inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution but sent a statement that said: “Upon hearing of this audio, Police Chief James Conroy immediately ordered an internal investigation into the matter.”

The statement did not name the two officers involved.

One officer “separated” from the department but was not fired, the statement said. The other officer is on administrative leave.

An Atlanta News First report aired audio from the incident in which an officer is heard saying: “I’m going to start blowing holes in kids.”

A second officer laughs after saying: “And not in a sexual way?”

The first officer responded: “If I’m blowing holes in people, you best believe I’m getting my (inaudible) off.”

Roswell’s statement to the AJC said: “This type of behavior is not representative nor tolerated in the Roswell Police Department, and the city of Roswell expects its officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Feds: Arizona man plotted mass shooting in Atlanta to spark ‘race war’1h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Trilith CEO: As production slows, ‘everyone is eager’ for a rebound
49m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional amendment on women in pastoral roles

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional amendment on women in pastoral roles

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Buckhead club hit with third lawsuit after deadly shooting
11m ago
$4M Bitcoin fraud leads to Atlanta attorney’s disbarment
1h ago
Mayor: Bus hijacking, Peachtree Center shooting raise mental health concerns
Featured

Credit: AP

Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West's life and Hall of Fame career
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith