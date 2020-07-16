Roswell charity to receive $300K for new tech lab

“The tech space we had was very small” she added. “Right now, we have no tech space at all.”

Employees of Alpharetta-based LexisNexis frequently volunteer at NFCC and William Brower, a vice president with the company serves on the NFCC board.

The new technology space will provide job skills to a greater number of people helping them to reenter the workforce, said Bill Madison, CEO of insurance at LexisNexis.

“The project builds on our long history with NFCC and our dedication to investing in the community, which needs support now more than ever,” he said.

Stilleto said that between March 1 and June 30, the number of people who asked for help increased 66% from the same period in 2019. She added that another surge in the need for assistance is expected in late summer and early fall when the charity believes many people will be depleted of unemployment and stimulus funds.