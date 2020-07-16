Roswell charity to receive $300K for new tech lab

North Fulton Community Charities will build a new technology lab with a $300,000 donation from LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
The lab will provide resources for client family members searching for work and in need of tutoring, technology classes and education resources for children, Communications Director Sheila Stilleto said.
The Roswell charity helps clients with financial and food assistance as well as other measures that move them toward self-sufficiency.
NFCC’s former tech space was leased in a separate building from its daily operations. The improved tech lab will be nearly twice the size of the old one and is located on property nearby. The charity plans to start construction there for new buildings later this year, Stilleto said.
“The tech space we had was very small” she added. “Right now, we have no tech space at all.”
Employees of Alpharetta-based LexisNexis frequently volunteer at NFCC and William Brower, a vice president with the company serves on the NFCC board.
The new technology space will provide job skills to a greater number of people helping them to reenter the workforce, said Bill Madison, CEO of insurance at LexisNexis.
“The project builds on our long history with NFCC and our dedication to investing in the community, which needs support now more than ever,” he said.
Stilleto said that between March 1 and June 30, the number of people who asked for help increased 66% from the same period in 2019. She added that another surge in the need for assistance is expected in late summer and early fall when the charity believes many people will be depleted of unemployment and stimulus funds.