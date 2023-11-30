Rosalynn Carter special section to publish Sunday in the AJC

This special section, Farewell, Mrs. Carter, will be included in Sunday’s printed newspaper and in our ePaper.

This special section, Farewell, Mrs. Carter, will be included in Sunday’s printed newspaper and in our ePaper.

By AJC Staff
6 minutes ago

Rosalynn Carter was a first lady. A global ambassador. A tireless advocate for mental health and equality for women.

“The best thing I ever did,” former President Jimmy Carter once recalled, “was marrying Rosalynn. That’s the pinnacle of my life.”

Indeed, she blazed her own trail.

On Sunday, to celebrate the indelible mark Rosalynn Carter left on our country, we’ll share our poignant photography from throughout the week as Georgia, and the nation, gathered to say a final goodbye.

This special section, Farewell, Mrs. Carter, will be included in Sunday’s printed newspaper and in our ePaper. It will also be available for online purchase. This article will be updated when the section is available.

A woman watches the motorcade of former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s moving through downtown Plains en route a private interment at the Carter residence, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Plains. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

AJC Staff
