Root House Museum to host scaled-down beer festival

Organizers are preparing to host a scaled-down version of the annual Root House Beer Festival, a fundraiser for the museum that bears its name.
The event will be held outdoors Saturday, Nov. 14 in three segments: 2-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase for each session.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Attendees will be given four drink tickets, a commemorative beer glass and coupons from participating Marietta Square Market restaurants.
Guests will be treated to beer samples made by Red Hare Brewing & Distilling using hops, fruit and herbs grown in the museum’s garden.
Organizers have taken extra steps to ensure the safety of attendees and people working at the event. Drink tickets will be color-coded for each shift, which will allow organizers to control the number of people on the property during the festival. Attendees will be given disposable cups so bartenders won’t have to handle used cups.
Anyone who samples beer must be 21 or older and identification will be checked at the door. All attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the Root House Museum.
The festival raises money for the Root House Museum & Gardens, which showcases life in the mid-19th century. Built in the 1840s, William and Hannah Root lived in the home with their children and extended family from 1845 to 1886. Hannah Root’s father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family until his death on Oct. 11, 1856.
William Root, Marietta’s first pharmacist, most likely used his garden to grow plants and herbs to manage insomnia and anxiety, said Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, which owns and operates the museum.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.roothousemuseum.com/beer.