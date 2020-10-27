Root House Museum to host scaled-down beer festival

Anyone who samples beer must be 21 or older and identification will be checked at the door. All attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the Root House Museum.

The festival raises money for the Root House Museum & Gardens, which showcases life in the mid-19th century. Built in the 1840s, William and Hannah Root lived in the home with their children and extended family from 1845 to 1886. Hannah Root’s father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family until his death on Oct. 11, 1856.

William Root, Marietta’s first pharmacist, most likely used his garden to grow plants and herbs to manage insomnia and anxiety, said Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, which owns and operates the museum.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.roothousemuseum.com/beer.