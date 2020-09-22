Road closures planned on I-85 beginning Wednesday

As part of a project to widen I-85, lanes will be closed on the highway both northbound and southbound beginning Wednesday night.
The construction will take place at the bridges over the Mulberry River, and will require double lane closures in both directions at the Barrow-Jackson county line.
Wednesday and Thursday, lane closures will take place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning. On Friday, the lanes will close at 10 p.m., not to reopen until 6 p.m. Sunday. If work is delayed, the lanes will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.
One lane on the bridge will remain open in both directions.
To ease congestion, there are some alternate routes drivers can take.
Going northbound, drivers can take Exit 120/Hamilton Mill Road and turn right to Ga. 124 to go to US 11/Ga. 53. They can also take Exit 126/Ga. 211, turn right to Ga. 124 and turn left to US 11/Ga. 53.
Going southbound, drivers can take Exit 129 to US 11/Ga. 53, turn left to Ga. 124 and go right to Ga. 211. They can also take Exit 129 to US 11/Ga. 53 and turn left to Ga. 124, then right to Hamilton Mill Road.