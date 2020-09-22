Road closures planned on I-85 beginning Wednesday

The construction will take place at the bridges over the Mulberry River, and will require double lane closures in both directions at the Barrow-Jackson county line.

Wednesday and Thursday, lane closures will take place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning. On Friday, the lanes will close at 10 p.m., not to reopen until 6 p.m. Sunday. If work is delayed, the lanes will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.