Riverdale to try again to explain fire department merger proposal

The county’s fire operations, on the other hand, are the gold standard in fire departments, Riverdale officials say. The Clayton County Fire Department has an industry-best Insurance Services Office rating (ISO) of 1, compared to Riverdale’s ISO 3 rating.

City manager E. Scott Wood described the issue as a decision “to raise people’s taxes and stay a Class 3, or raise their taxes further to become a Class 1, or to not raise taxes and contract with Clayton County to provide those services.”

But if Wednesday’s meeting was any indication, it’s a tough sell to the public.

Residents at Wednesday’s meeting said the city’s explanation for the change fell short. Many said Riverdale was not transparent about how residents would be taxed if the merger happens — would Riverdale residents have to pay into a Clayton County fire fund if the departments were merged?

Further still, the residents wanted more clarity on whether Riversdale firefighters would keep their jobs and seniority in a merger.

“We don’t have a problem with everything combining or anything like that, but let us know so we can talk about it,” said Riverdale resident Jacqueline Taylor. “Give us options, give us solutions. Put everything on paper. But don’t leave us in the dark.”

Terri Benn, another Riverdale resident, said the city failed to prove its pitch that the merger would also improve response times. Instead they gave vague promises and assurances that the city has been studying the matter for weeks, but nothing concrete on how the merger would be executed.

“To me it was a lot of fluff,” said Benn, who added she thinks the council has already made up its mind. “Why do we need a Saturday meeting to get more information, when we could have had information tonight.”

Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon pushed back on the criticisms, saying that residents had received erroneous information and that the town halls were evidence that the city wants the public’s feedback.

But she spent a lot of time shushing the audience as it grew restless and trying to keep speakers from going over the one minute they were given to speak.

”Please be respectful,” the mayor told Benn.

Isaiah Lester, who spoke to Councilwoman Wanda Wallace after the meeting, said he felt more comfortable with the proposal after their discussion. She better explained the impact of the move on the city’s budget, the cost to taxpayers, grant money the city received for the city’s fire department and what would happen with firefighters.

She also suggested holding a referendum for residents to vote on the issue instead of leaving it in the council’s hands, he said.

“I had mixed feelings when I came, but I’m on board now with going with Clayton County,” he said.

Josie Singletary, who also huddled with Wallace, came away with hope that the situation could be resolved, but was still unsatisfied.

“I just think it’s an attempt to do away with services most people feel comfortable with,” she said. “The issue is how will this impact the taxpayers or Riverdale’s dollars, since we will be getting less service, but still maintaining the same taxes.”