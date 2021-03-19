Retired Alpharetta police K-9 Mattis has a book on the way for Instagram followers

Tappan said that he worked hard to create a bond of trust with Mattis. But Mattis has his own special way of connecting people and bridging gaps between them, he added.

Tappan said he’s leaving the K-9 unit and won’t be working with another K-9.

Mattis assisted police with more than 200 arrests and he and Tappan have raised over $200,000 for charities, police said.

Following a retirement ceremony Wednesday on the steps of Alpharetta police headquarters, a nostalgic Tappan took Mattis to the site where the K-9 was injured chasing a suspect in 2016.

Five years ago, Mattis jumped over a 30-foot retention wall, landed on the suspect and waited for Tappan to get to him. After Tappan arrived, Mattis chased down a second suspect and when that person surrendered, the dog collapsed, Tappan said.

Mattis suffered a lacerated liver and was rushed to surgery.

Live-streaming a trip down down “memory lane” with Mattis’ 200,000 Instagram followers, teary Tappan said, “I was thinking earlier today how cathartic it is be to just be able to play ball with him.”

In retirement, Mattis will likely also get into some mischief. He was captured on Instagram Wednesday night standing upright over a kitchen counter with flour on his nose and a baker’s rolling pin under his paw.