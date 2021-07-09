Residents, developer in legal dispute with Johns Creek await rezoning vote

Medlock Bridge Homeowners Association, which had concerns about the 2018 housing plan is on board with the new proposal, Treasurer Anne Harriman said during Tuesday’s planning commission meeting. Harriman said the organization collaborated with The Providence Group on the new plan.

The HOA owned a one-acre strip of land that it sold to the developer. The developer has agreed to build only single-family homes along a property line of the proposed subdivision which abuts Medlock Bridge subdivision, Harriman said Tuesday.

“Our primary concern was the protection of the homeowners who live along that boundary,” Harriman said.

The Providence Group also agreed to ensure the housing plan stands if the firm sells the development to another company, she added.

Nearly 500 of the 630 homeowners in the neighborhood replied to an online questionnaire on whether they approved the new plan and nearly all were in favor of it, Harriman said.