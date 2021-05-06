Rep. Bourdeaux lays out infrastructure priorities during Gwinnett event

Joe Allen, the executive director of the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District, said what to do with a dying mall is a “vital aspect” of the community and a process that is happening across the nation. He and other leaders are in support of more bus-based transit options, he said.

Ben Ku, a Gwinnett County commissioner who attended the event, said trails and greenways improve residents’ quality of life. The passage of such a bill could help fund existing proposals at the county, he said.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that humans need and even crave outdoor spaces,” Ku said. “To me, there’s no question this is an obvious yes.”

The mayors of Peachtree Corners and Norcross, Mike Mason and Craig Newton, also said they supported the proposals, which they said could help their communities recover from the economic toll of the pandemic. Trails increase property values and help people sell homes, Newton said.

If used for commuting, they also reduce congestion and improve air quality said Doug Hooker, executive director of the Atlanta Regional Commission. He thanked Bourdeaux for her “keen focus on infrastructure” which he said “helped so much in this past year with our mental and emotional health.”