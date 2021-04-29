Registration opens for DeKalb summer school program

DeKalb County parents can now register their children them for MOSAIC, the school district’s summer learning program.
The program, which will be held through June and July, gives students the opportunity to recover credits, advance or catch up on academic content taught by educators throughout the school year.
Students can participate face-to-face, virtually or a combination of the two, the district said on its website.
DeKalb’s MOSAIC program “will engage in authentic, engaging, and meaningful experiences while benefiting from teacher-led instruction and student-directed lessons that are intentional,” Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in her newsletter released last week.
Parents can register their children for one of the courses provided through the program by visiting the district’s website.