BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge to determine if rap lyrics can be used as evidence in Young Thug RICO case

Referendums on the ballot: Voters decided tax and spending questions Tuesday

Local News
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

Two sales tax issues in DeKalb made headlines on Tuesday, but voters across metro Atlanta had a long list of questions to answer in the form of homestead exemptions, options related to freeport tax breaks and spending in the form of bond issues.

DeKalb voters decided multiple questions relating to homestead exemptions, in addition to extending two local sales taxes, an EHOST, or Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax, and the SPLOST, the county’s 1-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that is used for capital projects.

Here are some of the other referendum questions and the unofficial vote totals reported Tuesday.

Election Day 2023 in Georgia

Learn more about the results of mostly local elections held on Tuesday

Brookhaven mayoral race among many expected runoff elections Dec. 5

Podcast: Will Savannah mayor’s decisive victory set him up for a 2026 run?

DeKalb voters appear to OK special penny sales taxes

Referendums on the ballot: Voters decided tax and spending questions

Mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections

Incumbents win some Atlanta school board races

Van wins it all: Johnson carries every precinct in Savannah mayor reelection bid

Full AJC election results

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack36m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
24m ago

How could WeWork’s bankruptcy impact its Atlanta offices?
40m ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
1h ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Brookhaven mayoral race among many municipal runoff elections in December
3h ago
Election Day 2023: Polls close after day of voting
21h ago
Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
3h ago
How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
7h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top