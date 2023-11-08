Referendums on the ballot: Voters decided tax and spending questions Tuesday

Two sales tax issues in DeKalb made headlines on Tuesday, but voters across metro Atlanta had a long list of questions to answer in the form of homestead exemptions, options related to freeport tax breaks and spending in the form of bond issues.
DeKalb voters decided multiple questions relating to homestead exemptions, in addition to extending two local sales taxes, an EHOST, or Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax, and the SPLOST, the county’s 1-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that is used for capital projects.
Here are some of the other referendum questions and the unofficial vote totals reported Tuesday.
