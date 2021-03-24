Rebuild of historic Rogers Bridge to link Duluth, Johns Creek parks

Duluth officials will break ground Monday on a joint project with Johns Creek, Gwinnett County and Fulton County to demolish and rebuild a replica of the historic Rogers Bridge located in its namesake park. The pedestrian bridge will connect the two counties, allowing visitors to traverse from Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth to the future Cauley Creek Park in Johns Creek.

Besides using modern engineering techniques, the new bridge will be a replica of the old 228-foot-long bridge, said Margie Pozin, city engineer for Duluth. It will be 14-feet wide, allowing two-way traffic of pedestrians and bikers to cross at the same time, she said.