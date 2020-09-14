Johns Creek to start first phase of Cauley Creek Park construction

Build out of nearly 200-acres at Cauley Creek Park will cost an estimated $20 million. The $17 million balance will be funded by a parks bond approved by voters in 2016. The park space combines the property of the former Cauley Creek Reclamation Plant and Quail Hollow Park.

Recreation and Parks Department Manager Robby Newton announced the grant award from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program during a Sept. 7 City Council work session.