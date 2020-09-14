Johns Creek to start first phase of Cauley Creek Park construction

Johns Creek plans to break ground on the first phase of a multi-use trail for Cauley Creek Park in October. The city received a $3 million grant from a Georgia Department of Natural Resources program to assist with the development of the park land.
Build out of nearly 200-acres at Cauley Creek Park will cost an estimated $20 million. The $17 million balance will be funded by a parks bond approved by voters in 2016. The park space combines the property of the former Cauley Creek Reclamation Plant and Quail Hollow Park.
Recreation and Parks Department Manager Robby Newton announced the grant award from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program during a Sept. 7 City Council work session.
Cauley Creek Park will extend from Bell Road to the river near the Abbotts Bridge entrance of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Plans include more than 3 miles of multi-use trials, two steel pedestrian bridges, three wildlife observation decks and a river overlook deck.
The grant requires the project to be completed within two years.
In a regular meeting following the work session, Council members approved a contract to Archimetric Design and Construction in the amount of $669,521 to construct a 14-foot wide trail that stretches about 2,500 feet from the park entrance on Bell Road. Newton said, crews would break ground on the trail in October and complete the trail section by April 2021.