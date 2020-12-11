Rapper T.I. partners with Georgia-based cannabis company

The Georgia-based Harvest Connect buys CBD wholesale and is pursuing licenses to grow hemp and sell medical marijuana. Harvest Connect also owns CBD Store and More located in downtown Roswell on Canton Street, which opened earlier this year.

Established in 2019, Harvest Connect is currently working to raise $4 million in new equity investments and an additional $2.5 million in funding that would be repaid, CEO Kevin Quirk told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.