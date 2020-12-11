Rapper T.I. partners with Georgia-based cannabis company

Atlanta rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris has been an early investor in a Georgia-based cannabis and retail company for months but announced the venture Thursday.
The Georgia-based Harvest Connect buys CBD wholesale and is pursuing licenses to grow hemp and sell medical marijuana. Harvest Connect also owns CBD Store and More located in downtown Roswell on Canton Street, which opened earlier this year.
Established in 2019, Harvest Connect is currently working to raise $4 million in new equity investments and an additional $2.5 million in funding that would be repaid, CEO Kevin Quirk told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Harris and his company King of Da South joined Harvest Connect as an equity partner several months ago after meeting Quirk through a mutual friend, a company statement said. The rapper plans to launch a line of products at CBD Store and More in 2021, the statement added.
“After hearing about Kevin’s vision for Harvest Connect ... and their desire to focus on Georgians and underserved communities, I knew I wanted to be involved, Harris said. “I believe my team and I can knock down certain barriers, helping further their vision. We’re excited to be a part of the team.”
Quirk described Harris as business magnate who can help the company access underserved communities. Quirk, a former Coca Cola executive, said his own talents include growing and adding value to businesses.
Quirk said the national healthcare system is broken and he has a passion for helping people in pain, including those experiencing post trauma stress syndrome, with affordable natural medicine.
“And T.I. is passionate about that,” Quirk added.