Rainwater inside the Georgia Aquarium causes Downtown Atlanta attraction to close

Employees at the Georgia Aquarium cleaned up rainwater inside the facility after flash flooding forced guests to evacuate. The issue was not related to any of the exhibits and none of the animals were impacted at the Baker Street building, an aquarium spokesperson confirmed.
The Georgia Aquarium closed for the remainder of the day, and guests who were inside the building at the time of the flood were provided an extra ticket for a later return date, the spokesperson said.
