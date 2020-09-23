Rain-fueled sewer spills topped 2.87M gallons in DeKalb last week

“While the current plant functions effectively during normal operations,” the county said in a news release, “the elimination of a redundant clarifier reduces the plant’s ability to manage excessive flows during storms.”

The new Snapfinger plant is currently scheduled to be completed in 2022, several years beyond the original target.

DeKalb County has been under a federal consent decree to repair its sewer system and reduce spills since 2011. Mismanagement and corruption left little accomplished for the first several years of the agreement and, while progress has been made under the administration of CEO Michael Thurmond, the county was still a long way from meeting the requirements when the original deadline passed in June.

A modified consent decree is currently being negotiated.