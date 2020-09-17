Sally downs trees on streets, highway and Sandy Springs police truck

People should use caution even when the rain stops, Kraun said.

“With added winds any tree is compromised,” she said.

Sgt. Salvador Ortega, public information officer for the department, said detectives and other specialized units are helping with downed trees and flooding on the roads.

Sandy Springs and several cities have listed problem areas on Facebook and other social media.

Roswell

In Roswell, Willeo Road was closed from the Marietta and Roswell border to Azalea Drive due to flooding. A lane on Holcomb Bridge Road closed due to flooding, and the entrance to Don White Park at Riverside and Dogwood Roads was closed.

Johns Creek

In Johns Creek, a tree and power lines fell on the Buice Road bridge between Twingate Drive and Farmbrook Lane. Officials advise motorists to use Spruill Road as an alternate route to their destination.