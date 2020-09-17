Sally downs trees on streets, highway and Sandy Springs police truck

Tropical Depression Sally brought down trees on Ga. 400 and several roads in north Fulton, Thursday.
A tree fell on the hood of a Sandy Springs police truck on Ga. 400 at Northridge Road about 7:40 a.m. while officers worked a vehicle accident. City spokesperson Sharon Kraun said the damage was minimal and there were no injuries.
Sandy Springs road closings from downed trees include the areas of 471 Mount Vernon Highway, 1415 North Riverview Circle, 5920 Lake Forrest Drive and 1370 Indian Trail.
In addition, Jett Road and East Conway Road closed after a tree fell.
The bridge on Windsor Parkway closed due to flooding.
People should use caution even when the rain stops, Kraun said.
“With added winds any tree is compromised,” she said.
Sgt. Salvador Ortega, public information officer for the department, said detectives and other specialized units are helping with downed trees and flooding on the roads.
Sandy Springs and several cities have listed problem areas on Facebook and other social media.
Roswell
In Roswell, Willeo Road was closed from the Marietta and Roswell border to Azalea Drive due to flooding. A lane on Holcomb Bridge Road closed due to flooding, and the entrance to Don White Park at Riverside and Dogwood Roads was closed.
Johns Creek
In Johns Creek, a tree and power lines fell on the Buice Road bridge between Twingate Drive and Farmbrook Lane. Officials advise motorists to use Spruill Road as an alternate route to their destination.